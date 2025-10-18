Stoner's Pizza Joint Lakewood, CO
Value Menu
Nationwide Specials
Large 1-Topping
Large 1-Topping Pizza$9.99
Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$14.99
Double Grab-N-Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
Triple All-in-One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Your Store Specials
Double Dribble
2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$34.99
Fully Packed
Large 1-Topping Pizza, 10 Traditional or 15 Boneless Wings, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Hole in One
Small 1-Topping Pizza, 3 Cookies, Small Cheese Stix and a drink of your choice$19.99
The Single Haze
Small 1-Topping Pizza and 5 Traditional Wings$14.99
Hail Mary
2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas, Garlic Knots and a 2-Liter of your choice$34.99
20 Stack$20.99
Munchies
Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$9.99
Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$14.99
Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$7.49
Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$9.99
Spicy Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with Ranch and mild sauce.$9.99
Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$7.49
Small Pizzas 10"
Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$10.99
Small Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$10.99
Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$11.99
Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$15.99
Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$13.99