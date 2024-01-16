Stoner's Pizza Joint Lakewood, CO
Nation Wide Specials
- Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$12.99
- Double Grab N Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
- Triple All in One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
- Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, Full House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Munchies
- Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$5.99
- Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$7.99
- Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$4.99
- Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$4.99
- Spicy Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with Ranch and mild sauce.$8.99
- Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$5.99
- 2 Bread Stix$1.00
Small Pizzas 10"
- Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$7.99
- Small Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$8.99
- Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$9.99
- Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$13.99
- Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$10.99
- Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$10.99
- Small BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$10.99
- Small Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$10.99
- Small Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$10.99
- Small Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.$10.99
- Small Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$10.99
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$14.99🔥NEW ITEM🔥
Large Pizzas 14"
- Large Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$10.99
- Large Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$11.99
- Large Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$11.99
- Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$15.99
- Large No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$14.99
- Large Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$14.99
- Large BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$14.99
- Large Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$14.99
- Large Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$14.99
- Large Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.$14.99
- Large Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$18.99
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$18.99🔥NEW ITEM🔥
Really Big Pizzas 18"
- Really Big Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$15.99
- Really Big Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$15.99
- Really Big Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$16.99
- Really Big Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$21.99
- Really Big No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Really Big Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$19.99
- Really Big BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Really Big Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Really Big Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Really Big Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.$19.99
- Really Big Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Really Big Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$22.99🔥NEW ITEM🔥
Jumbo Wings
- 5 Wing
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!$7.99
- 10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!$14.99
- 5 Boneless Nugz
5 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.$7.99
- 10 Boneless Nugz
10 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.$8.99
Bents
- Build Your Own Bent
Choose any of your 3 favorite toppings and we'll smother it with mozzarella cheese and bend it to perfection.$9.99
- Chicken Parmesan Bent
Breaded chicken bites over homemade Stoner's sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese.$9.99
- Love & Meatballs Bent
Italian Meatballs, Stoner's Sauce, aged parmesan and melted mozzarella.$9.99
- Italian Steak Bent
Grade A steak sliced thin, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and smothered with mozzarella cheese.$10.99
Stromboli or Calzone
- Stromboli
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$9.99
- Small Calzone
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$9.99
- Large Calzone
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with bleu cheese.$10.99
Bowls
- Pack your Own Bowl
Let's get creative! You pick the toppings and we pack your bowl!$9.99
- Chicken Parmesan Bowl
Breaded boneless chicken over Stoner's pizza sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with a swirl of garlic and parmesan.$9.99
- White Rhino Bowl
Slow smoked chicken breast & onion over our signature homemade ranch sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.$9.99
- Pineapple Express Bowl
Slow Smoked chicken breast, onion, and pineapple over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.$9.99
Quality Greens
- House Salad
Diced tomato, whole-milk mozzarella & croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, with shaved parmesan cheese & croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Meat Your Greens Salad
Diced tomato, slow-smoked chicken, ham, crispy bacon & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
- Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Sweet Stuff
- Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!🔥CUSTOMER FAVORITE🔥
- Half Baked Peanut Butter Cookies
Warm, half-baked peanut butter cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
- Sweet Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.$4.99
- Cinnamon Rolls
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.$5.99
- Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.$5.99
- Cheesecake Slice
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!$4.99
Dressings
