Stoner's Pizza Joint Springfield, GA
Featured Items
Large Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$18.99
Italian Steak Bent
Grade A steak sliced thin, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and smothered with mozzarella cheese.$11.99
Large Calzone
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$13.99
Value Menu
Nationwide Specials
Large 1-Topping
Large 1-Topping Pizza$9.99
Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$14.99
Double Grab-N-Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
Triple All-in-One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Your Store Specials
Fully Packed
Large 1-Topping Pizza, 10 Traditional or 15 Boneless Wings, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Stoner's Snack Attack
Large 1-Topping Pizza and Small Cheese Stix$19.99
Touchdown
2 Large Specialty Pizzas$31.99
The Single Haze
Small 1-Topping Pizza and 5 Traditional Wings$14.99
Hail Mary
2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas, Garlic Knots and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
2 Cheese
Two large cheese pizzas for $11.99. Additional toppings can be added for an extra cost.$11.99
Munchies
Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$7.49
Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$11.99
Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.50
Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$8.99
Spicy Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with Ranch and mild sauce.$8.99
Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$7.49
Small Pizzas 10"
Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$9.99
Small Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$9.99
Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$11.99
Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$14.99
Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozz