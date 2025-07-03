Stoner's Pizza Joint Ocala, FL
Nation Wide Specials
Large 1-Topping
Large 1-Topping Pizza$9.99
Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$12.99
Double Grab N Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
Triple All in One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, Full House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Your Store Specials
Munchies
Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.99
Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$11.99
Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$5.99
Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$8.99
Spicy Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with Ranch and mild sauce.$8.99
Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.99
Small Pizzas 10"
Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$8.99
Small Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$8.99
Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$9.99
Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$14.99
Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$12.99
Small BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$10.99
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$12.99
Small Pickle Pizza
A bold twist on tradition—this crave-worthy pie features crispy bacon, gooey mozzarella cheese, and a generous layer of tangy dill pickles. Finished with a drizzle of creamy ranch for the perfect sweet, salty, and savory bite.$13.99🔥LTO SUMMER FAVORITE🔥
Large Pizzas 14"
Large Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$11.99
Large Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$11.99
Large Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$13.99
Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$19.99
Large No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Large Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$16.99
Large BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Large Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Large Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Large Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$19.99
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$16.99
Large Pickle Pizza
A bold twist on tradition—this crave-worthy pie features crispy bacon, gooey mozzarella cheese, and a generous layer of tangy dill pickles. Finished with a drizzle of creamy ranch for the perfect sweet, salty, and savory bite.$17.99
Really Big Pizzas 18"
Really Big Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$16.99
Really Big Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Really Big Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$20.99
Really Big Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$25.99
Really Big No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
Really Big Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$22.99
Really Big BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
Really Big Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
Really Big Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
Really Big Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$25.99
Really Big Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$22.99
Really Big Pickle Pizza
A bold twist on tradition—this crave-worthy pie features crispy bacon, gooey mozzarella cheese, and a generous layer of tangy dill pickles. Finished with a drizzle of creamy ranch (optional) for the perfect sweet, salty, and savory bite.$23.99🔥LTO SUMMER FAVORITE🔥
Jumbo Wings
5 Wing
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!$9.99
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!$17.99
5 Boneless Nugz
5 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.$7.99
10 Boneless Nugz
10 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.$9.99
Bents
Build Your Own Bent
Choose any of your 3 favorite toppings and we'll smother it with mozzarella cheese and bend it to perfection.$10.99
Chicken Parmesan Bent._
Breaded chicken bites over homemade Stoner's sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese.$10.99
Love & Meatballs Bent
Italian Meatballs, Stoner's Sauce, aged parmesan and melted mozzarella.$10.99
Italian Steak Bent
Grade A steak sliced thin, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and smothered with mozzarella cheese.$11.99
Stromboli or Calzone
Stromboli
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$11.99
Small Calzone
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$9.99
Large Calzone
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$13.99
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with bleu cheese.$10.99
Bowls
Pack your Own Bowl
Let's get creative! You pick the toppings and we pack your bowl!$9.99
Chicken Parmesan Bowl
Breaded boneless chicken over Stoner's pizza sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with a swirl of garlic and parmesan.$9.99
White Rhino Bowl
Slow smoked chicken breast & onion over our signature homemade ranch sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.$9.99
Pineapple Express Bowl
Slow Smoked chicken breast, onion, and pineapple over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.$9.99
Quality Greens
House Salad
Diced tomato, whole-milk mozzarella & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, with shaved parmesan cheese & croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Meat Your Greens Salad
Diced tomato, slow-smoked chicken, ham, crispy bacon & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Sweet Stuff
Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!🔥CUSTOMER FAVORITE🔥
Half Baked Peanut Butter Cookies
Warm, half-baked peanut butter cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Sweet Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.$6.99
Cinnamon Rolls
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.$7.99
Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.$8.99
Cheesecake Slice
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!$4.99
Dressings
Really Big Pickle Pizza
A bold twist on tradition—this crave-worthy pie features crispy bacon, gooey mozzarella cheese, and a generous layer of tangy dill pickles. Finished with a drizzle of creamy ranch (optional) for the perfect sweet, salty, and savory bite.