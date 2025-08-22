Stoner's Pizza Joint Lauderhill, FL - Oakland Park Blvd
Nation Wide Specials
Large 1-Topping
Large 1-Topping Pizza$9.99
Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$14.99
Double Grab N Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
Triple All in One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, Full House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Your Store Specials
American Football Special
2 Pep-N-Rollies, 2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas, 10 Traditional Wings, and Bread Stix$54.99
Fully Packed
Large 1-Topping Pizza, 10 Traditional or 15 Boneless Wings, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
National Football Special
3 Small 1-Topping Pizzas, 20 Boneless Nugs, 3-Topping Stromboli, Bread Stix$54.99
Stoner's Super Deal
2 Large Specialty Pizzas$31.99
Sunshine Edible
2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas$19.99
The Single Haze
Small 1-Topping Pizza and 5 Traditional Wings$14.99
We Roll
Large 1-Topping Pizza, Half House or Caesar Salad, and Garlic Knots$16.99
Hail Mary
2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas, Garlic Knots and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Munchies
Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.99
Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$11.99
Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$5.99
Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$8.99
Spicy Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with Ranch and mild sauce.$8.99
Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.99
Small Pizzas 10"
Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$8.99
Small Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$8.99
Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$9.99
Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$14.99
Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$12.99
Small BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$15.99
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$12.99
Large Pizzas 14"
Large Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$11.99
Large Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$11.99
Large Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$13.99
Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$19.99
Large No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Large Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$16.99
Large BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Large Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Large Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Large Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$19.99
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$16.99
Really Big Pizzas 18"
Really Big Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$16.99
Really Big Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$16.99
Really Big Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$20.99
Really Big Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$25.99
Really Big No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
Really Big Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$22.99
Really Big BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
Really Big Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
Really Big Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
Really Big Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$25.99
Really Big Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$22.99
Jumbo Wings
5 Wing
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!$9.99
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!$17.99
5 Boneless Nugz
5 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.$7.99
10 Boneless Nugz
10 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.$9.99
Bents
Build Your Own Bent
Choose any of your 3 favorite toppings and we'll smother it with mozzarella cheese and bend it to perfection.$9.99
Chicken Parmesan Bent._
Breaded chicken bites over homemade Stoner's sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese.$9.99
Love & Meatballs Bent
Italian Meatballs, Stoner's Sauce, aged parmesan and melted mozzarella.$9.99
Italian Steak Bent
Grade A steak sliced thin, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and smothered with mozzarella cheese.$10.99
Stromboli or Calzone
Stromboli
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$11.99
Small Calzone
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$9.99
Large Calzone
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$13.99
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with bleu cheese.$10.99
Bowls
Pack your Own Bowl
Let's get creative! You pick the toppings and we pack your bowl!$9.99
Chicken Parmesan Bowl
Breaded boneless chicken over Stoner's pizza sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with a swirl of garlic and parmesan.$9.99
White Rhino Bowl
Slow smoked chicken breast & onion over our signature homemade ranch sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.$9.99
Pineapple Express Bowl
Slow Smoked chicken breast, onion, and pineapple over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.$9.99
Quality Greens
Crispy Chicken Salad
**NEW ITEM** A hearty and flavorful mix featuring crisp romaine lettuce, savory bacon, and golden, crunchy chicken nuggets. Topped with juicy tomatoes, zesty onions, and melty mozzarella cheese for the perfect balance of texture and taste. Finished with your choice of dressing, this salad is a satisfying twist on a classic favorite.$11.99
House Salad
A vibrant mix of diced tomatoes, crisp green peppers, creamy whole-milk mozzarella, and crunchy croutons, all tossed together with your choice of dressing. Light, refreshing, and packed with flavor!$6.99
Caesar Salad
Crisp, fresh-cut romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and crunchy golden croutons. A timeless favorite done right.$6.99
Chicken Caesar
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow-smoked chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.$9.99
Almost Greek
A bold fusion of smoky and Mediterranean flavors—featuring slow-smoked chicken, tangy banana peppers, briny black olives, juicy tomatoes, crisp onions, crumbled feta, and rich whole-milk mozzarella on a bed of fresh greens. Finished with your choice of dressing for a vibrant, satisfying bite in every forkful.$9.99
Meat your Greens
A bold and satisfying salad packed with flavor—featuring slow-smoked chicken, savory ham, crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, and creamy whole-milk mozzarella over a fresh romaine base. Served with your choice of dressing for a smoky, hearty take on a classic favorite.$11.99
Sweet Stuff
Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!🔥CUSTOMER FAVORITE🔥
Half Baked Peanut Butter Cookies
Warm, half-baked peanut butter cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Sweet Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.$6.99
Cinnamon Rolls
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.$7.99
Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.$8.99
Cheesecake Slice
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!$4.99
Dressings
