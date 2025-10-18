Stoner's Pizza Joint Jacksonville Mandarin, FL
Value Menu
Nationwide Specials
Large 1-Topping
Large 1-Topping Pizza$9.99
Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$12.99
Double Grab-N-Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
Triple All-in-One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Your Store Specials
Big Inflation Buster
2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas, Order of Bread Stix, 4 Cookies, and a 1/2 Gallon of Tea$34.95
Inflation Buster
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Order of Bread Stix, 4 Cookies, and a Half Gallon of Tea$24.95
Mix & Match
Pick a minimum of 2 for $6.99 each.
Solo Sesh
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Bread Stix, and a 1/2 Gallon Tea$19.99
Stoner's Super Deal
2 Large Specialty Pizzas$33.99
2 Cheese
Two large cheese pizzas for $11.99. Additional toppings can be added for an extra cost.$11.99
Munchies
Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$9.99
Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$12.99
Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.99
Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$9.99