Stoner's Pizza Joint Columbia, SC
Featured Items
Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.99
Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!🔥CUSTOMER FAVORITE🔥
Cinnamon Rolls
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.$7.99
Value Menu
Nationwide Specials
Pumpkin Pizza
A fun pumpkin-shaped pizza with a crispy thin crust, topped with flavorful pepperoni slices, gooey melted cheese, and savory meatballs. Perfect for a fall-inspired twist! *Served uncut so you can carve it the way you want!$15.99
Large 1-Topping
Large 1-Topping Pizza$9.99
Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$12.99
Double Grab-N-Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
Triple All-in-One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Your Store Specials
Munchies
Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.99
Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$11.99
Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$5.99
Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$8.99
Spicy Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with Ranch and mild sauce.$8.99
Small Pizzas 10"
Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$8.99
Small Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$8.99
Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$9.99
Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$14.99
Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$12.99
Small BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pi