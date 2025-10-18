Stoner's Pizza Joint Bloomingdale (Tampa), FL
Value Menu
Nationwide Specials
Large 1-Topping
Large 1-Topping Pizza$11.99
Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$14.99
Double Grab-N-Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
Triple All-in-One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Your Store Specials
2 Really Big
2 Really Big 2-Topping Pizzas$38.99
Endzone
Really Big 2-Topping Pizza, Garlic Knots, 10 Traditional Wings, and Cinnamon Rolls$49.99
Gameday
Really Big Specialty Pizza, Small Cheese Stix, 10 Traditional Wings, and 6 Cookies$59.99
Group Sesh
2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas, Garlic Knots, Small Cheese Stix and 6 Cookies$44.99
Hot Box
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Small Cheese Stix, and Cinnamon Rolls$29.99
Munchie Madness
5 traditional wings, 3 cookies, Garlic Knots and a 20oz soda.$18.99
Stoner's Snack Attack
Large 1-Topping Pizza and Small Cheese Stix$19.99
Stoner's Super Deal
2 Large Specialty Pizzas$29.99
The O.G.
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Garlic Knots, and 3 Cookies$24.99
Treat Yourself
Small 2-Topping, 3 Cookies and a drink of your choice$13.99
Munchies
Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$7.99
Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$12.99
Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$5.99
Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$8.99
Spicy Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with Ranch and mild sauce.$8.99
Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$7.99