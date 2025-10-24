Stoner's Pizza Joint Bloomingdale (Tampa), FL
Value Menu
Nationwide Specials
Pumpkin Pizza
A fun pumpkin-shaped pizza with a crispy thin crust, topped with flavorful pepperoni slices, gooey melted cheese, and savory meatballs. Perfect for a fall-inspired twist! *Served uncut so you can carve it the way you want!$15.99OUT OF STOCK
Large 1-Topping
Large 1-Topping Pizza$11.99
Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$14.99
Double Grab-N-Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
Triple All-in-One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Your Store Specials
2 Really Big
2 Really Big 2-Topping Pizzas$38.99
Endzone
Really Big 2-Topping Pizza, Garlic Knots, 10 Traditional Wings, and Cinnamon Rolls$49.99
Gameday
Really Big Specialty Pizza, Small Cheese Stix, 10 Traditional Wings, and 6 Cookies$59.99
Group Sesh
2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas, Garlic Knots, Small Cheese Stix and 6 Cookies$44.99
Hot Box
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Small Cheese Stix, and Cinnamon Rolls$29.99
Munchie Madness
5 traditional wings, 3 cookies, Garlic Knots and a 20oz soda.$18.99
Stoner's Snack Attack
Large 1-Topping Pizza and Small Cheese Stix$19.99
Stoner's Super Deal
2 Large Specialty Pizzas$29.99
The O.G.
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Garlic Knots, and 3 Cookies$24.99
Treat Yourself
Small 2-Topping, 3 Cookies and a drink of your choice$13.99
Munchies
Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$7.99
Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$12.99
Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$5.99
Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$8.99
Spicy Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with Ranch and mild sauce.$8.99
Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$7.99
Small Pizzas 10"
Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$8.99
Small Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$8.99
Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$9.99
Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$14.99
Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$13.99
Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$13.99
Small BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$13.99
Small Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$13.99
Small Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
Small Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$14.99
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$12.99
Small Honey Hot Pepperoni
Our classic pepperoni pizza, topped with mozzarella and finished with a drizzle of Sweet Baby Ray’s® Honey Hot Sauce for the perfect sweet-heat kick.$10.99