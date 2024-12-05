Stoner's Pizza Joint Bloomingdale - Tampa, FL
Lunch Menu 11am-4pm
Stoners Pizza Joint Menu
Nation Wide Specials
- Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$14.99
- Double Grab N Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
- Triple All in One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
- Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, Full House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Your Store Specials
- Munchie Madness
5 traditional wings, 3 cookies, Garlic Knots and a 20oz soda.$18.99
- The O.G.
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Garlic Knots, and 3 Cookies$24.99
- Hot Box
Large 2-Topping Pizza, Small Cheese Stix, and Cinnamon Rolls$29.99
- Group Sesh
2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas, Garlic Knots, Small Cheese Stix and 6 Cookies$44.99
- Stoner's Snack Attack
Large 1-Topping Pizza and Small Cheese Stix$19.99
- Treat Yourself
Small 2-Topping, 3 Cookies and a drink of your choice$13.99
- Stoner's Super Deal
2 Large Specialty Pizzas$29.99
- 2 Really Big
2 Really Big 2-Topping Pizzas$38.99
- Endzone
Really Big 2-Topping Pizza, Garlic Knots, 10 Traditional Wings, and Cinnamon Rolls$49.99
- Gameday
Really Big Specialty Pizza, Small Cheese Stix, 10 Traditional Wings, and 6 Cookies$59.99
Munchies
- Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.99
- Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$11.99
- Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$5.99
- Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$8.99
- Spicy Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with Ranch and mild sauce.$8.99
- Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$5.99
- 2 Bread Stix$1.00
Small Pizzas 10"
- Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$8.99
- Small Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$8.99
- Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$9.99
- Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$14.99
- Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
- Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$12.99
- Small BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
- Small Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
- Small Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$12.99
- Small Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.$11.99
- Small Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$14.99
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$12.99🔥NEW ITEM🔥
Large Pizzas 14"
- Large Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$11.99
- Large Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$11.99
- Large Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$13.99
- Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$18.99
- Large No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
- Large Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$16.99
- Large BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
- Large Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
- Large Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$16.99
- Large Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.$15.99
- Large Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$18.99
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$16.99🔥NEW ITEM🔥
Really Big Pizzas 18"
- Really Big Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!$16.99
- Really Big Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.$16.99
- Really Big Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni$21.99
- Really Big Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$24.99
- Really Big No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$23.99
- Really Big Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.$22.99
- Really Big BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
- Really Big Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
- Really Big Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.$22.99
- Really Big Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.$20.99
- Really Big Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.$24.99
- Really Big Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slow-smoked chicken smothered in cheese, ranch, and topped with crispy bacon.$22.99🔥NEW ITEM🔥
Jumbo Wings
- 5 Wing
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!$9.99
- 10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!$17.99
- 5 Boneless Nugz
5 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.$7.99
- 10 Boneless Nugz
10 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.$11.99