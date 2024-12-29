Stoner's Pizza Joint Coral Springs, FL
Nation Wide Specials
- Solo Grinder
Small 2-Topping, 1 Cookie, and a drink of your choice$14.99
- Double Grab N Go
Large 1-Topping, 2 Cookies, and a 2-Liter of your choice$19.99
- Triple All in One
Large 2-Topping, 3 Cookies, Garlic Knots, and a 2-Liter of your choice$29.99
- Stoner's Family Pack
Really Big 1-Topping, Full House or Caesar Salad, Small Cheese Stix, Cinnamon Rolls, and a 2-Liter of your choice$46.99
Your Store Specials
Munchies
- Small Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.99
- Large Cheese Stix
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$11.99
- Order of Bread Stix
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$5.99
- Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$8.99
- Spicy Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni, jalapenos and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with Ranch and mild sauce.$8.99
- Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.$6.99
- 2 Bread Stix$3.99